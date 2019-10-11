Increases for OPM, Parliament, President

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert speaks at Parliament. PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE

THERE were increases in the allocations for the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Office of the President and the Parliament in the 2020 budget. This information is contained in the Draft Estimates of Recurrent Expenditure which were laid in the House of Representatives by Finance Minister Colm Imbert on Monday.

The OPM received an increase from $243,959,500 in 2019 to $269,261,670 in 2020. Within this expenditure, the allocation for official overseas travel was increased slightly from $1,638,600 in fiscal 2019 to $2 million in fiscal 2020.

But there was no allocation for 2020 for Golden Grove Buccoo Ltd. This special purpose was created to oversee the Tobago Sandals resort project. Sandals Resorts International withdrew from the project in January.

The last allocation was $5 million in fiscal 2019. There was a decrease in allocation for non-profit organisations from $68,514,400 to $63,346,790. But despite this, there was an increase for the St Michael's Home for Boys. Funding for the St Mary's Children's Home and the St Dominic Children's Home stayed constant at $13,500,000 and $18,262,900 respectively.

Expenditure for the Parliament increased from $115,342,600 to $135,340,560. Within this, the Opposition Leader's Office received a small increase from $3,000,000 in fiscal 2019 to $3,100,000. The allocation for the operations of constituency offices was increased from $30,090,000 to $35,000,000.

The Office of the President received an increase in its allocation from $15,434,840 to $20,000,000. For repair and maintenance of buildings, there was an increase from $129,500 to $400,000. In his budget presentation on Monday, Imbert said, "The comprehensive restoration of President's House is nearing completion." He was optimistic that President Paula-Mae Weekes will soon occupy her official residence. Allocation for contract employment was increased from $2,014,500 to $2,100,000. Official entertainment expenses increased from $30,000 to $50,000.