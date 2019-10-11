Hinds: Some people don’t want their assets looked at

Fitzgerald Hinds

LAVENTILLE West MP Fitzgerald Hinds has questioned what is the Opposition's issue with the planned TT Revenue Authority (TTRA).

He also asked whether it was because people did not want their assets scrutinised.

He was contributing to budget debate in the House on Friday and responding to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Persad-Bissessar had said a "new UNC government" would not proceed with the TTRA but instead strengthen institutions such as the Board of Inland Revenue.

Hinds said Persad-Bissessar "unashamedly told us that they would scrap the TTRA.

"I don’t know what is their issue. It may be some persons in the country have assets and income and money they don’t want a close look at. I don’t know what they have with the TTRA.”

Hinds recalled at the spotlight on the budget event on Thursday, representatives from the TT Chamber of Commerce and the TT Manufacturers' Association made it clear from a business perspective that the TTRA was useful and good for TT.

"Because they consider it unfair some people pay taxes and some don’t, and the current arrangements allowed for that."

He said Persad-Bissessar also announced the new administration would scrap the property tax, though "some of them have places in Miami paying (taxes for)."

He said both the TTRA and property tax will provide greater revenues for the economy.

"They want to scrap it. We know the motives behind that."