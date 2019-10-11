Couple held with gun, ammunition at Siparia home

A man arrested on Thursday for having a loaded gun at his home in Siparia has been linked to a series of robberies in the South Western Division.

His girlfriend was also arrested and up to today, both remained in custody.

In an exercise led by ASP Ramdeen, Insp Neemai, Sgt Jaggernath and Cpl Boodlal, police searched the house at Welcome Peters Street and found the gun with four rounds of ammunition and arrested the duo.

The man is expected to be placed on several identification parades regarding the robberies.

Once charged, the couple will face a Siparia magistrate.

PC Jaglal is investigating.

Meanwhile, Penal CID found a revolver and one round of ammunition during an anti-crime exercise at about 9 am on Thursday. They went to a bushy area at Goodman Trace, Penal, where they found it in a black plastic bag about 30 feet down a precipice.

No one was arrested and investigations continue.