CoP defends ‘trafficking’ description of Arouca rehab centre

File Photo: Police Commissioner Gary Griffith Photo by Sureash Cholai

POLICE Commissioner Gary Griffith insists he was correct in describing conditions at an Arouca rehabilitation centre as akin to human trafficking and cited the Trafficking in Persons Act to support his statements.

In a release issued by the police yesterday, Griffith said according to Chapter 12:10, Section 3 of the act, trafficking would qualify as abuse of a position of vulnerability, including: (b) taking advantage of the vulnerabilities of a person resulting from (iii) physical or mental disease or disability of a person, including addiction to the use of any substance.

He also said exploitation would count as keeping someone in a state of slavery or subjecting them to practices similar to slavery.

Citing a newspaper editorial, Griffith also said it was alarming that some were defending the use of cages to confine patients at the facility, and sought to assure the public that he would continue to defend those in need.

He said the “horrifying conditions...outrageous claims of allegedly being shocked with Tasers...claims of having funds being forcibly extracted can never be justifiable and are all being investigated.

“Where are the stories of the persons who were housed there and left to languish? Where are the stories of those who were allegedly abused and had their life’s savings swindled? Where are the stories calling for immediate action against such practices? Instead, it is easier to bypass the men and women who slept not one minute that night, and who instead, focused on rescuing 69 persons from a life of hell.”

He said whether people were mentally ill or otherwise, the police had a duty to defend all citizens and would be prepared to continue protecting and serving them in the future.