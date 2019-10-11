Ameen demands ministry investigation UNC senator on caged inmates at Arouca rehab centre

Police remove a man from the rehab centre.

OPPOSITION senator Khadijah Ameen is calling on Minister of Social Development and Family Services Cherrie-Ann Crichlow-Cockburn to investigate her ministry for possible negligence. Ameen made the call after hearing that 90 people were removed by police from cages at a rehab centre in Arouca on Wednesday.

She said the organisation received a subvention from that ministry to provide care for displaced people. “I also call on the minister to ensure all people who were found locked up in cages, be provided with relevant counselling to return to a normal life and their families.

“After hearing about the incident on the news cast I was very shocked.

“This organisation was paid by the ministry per head for displaced people. What is noteworthy is that the pastor for that body appeared before a joint select committee (JSC) which I am a member.”

Ameen said the pastor indicated that the organisation was involved in removing people from the streets and highlighted to the JSC that they were not being paid on time. She said the organisation should have been inspected by the ministry on a regular basis.

“I am asking, how could such a situation be left for such a long time right under the nose of the ministry and no alarms were raised? I am calling on the minister to launch an urgent investigation into her own ministry to see where officials may have been negligent,” Ameen said.

“The minister should tell the public what steps her ministry would be taking to ensure these people get the relevant counselling so they can return to their families.”

Several calls to the Minister of Social Development and Family Service Cherrie-Ann Crichlow-Cockburn cell phone went unanswered. The minister spoke on the issue at a press conference on Wednesday chaired by National Security Minister Stuart Young and which also included Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

Contacted for comment, St Augustine MP and former legal affairs minister Prakash Ramadhar said since the matter is under police investigation he must be very cautious about making public statements.

“I look forward to a full and proper investigation not just by the police but by the social services. This will determine whether that institution had been recognised by any ministry to conduct any work for the welfare and upkeep of our citizens.

“I also look forward to the police concluding their inquiries as soon as possible to ascertain whether charges can be bought for negligence, mistreatment and probably assault and false imprisonment,” said Ramadhar who is also an attorney.