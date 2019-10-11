43 years’ jail for rapist cop

A POLICE officer was slapped with a jail sentence of 43 years this morning for raping a young girl, threatening her with further sexual assault and putting a gun into her mouth because she became pregnant.

The sentence was passed on Visham Raghoo, 40, in the San Fernando High Court by Justice Carla Brown-Antoine, on charges of grievous sexual assault, rape, common assault, false imprisonment and assault.

He was found guilty on July 15 by a jury, who heard Raghoo had been raping the girl since she was 14.

Raghoo will serve 18 years because Brown-Antoine ordered that the sentences – 18 years for the grievous sex attack, 15 years for rape, four years for assault, two years for assault and four years for false imprisonment – are to run concurrently.

Brown-Antoine said Raghoo was not having a relationship with the girl, since she was a minor at the time, and therefore he was committing acts of abuse.

On February, 2, 2008, Raghoo dragged the girl into an apartment by the hair. She was pregnant and he did not want her to give birth. Lying naked in the mattress, he put a gun into her mouth and a knife against her genitals. She was begging him to stop.

Brown-Antoine said the entire ordeal was recorded for 19 minutes. The recording was played for the jury. The judge said, "She's heard begging and pleading. He's saying 'Do you want this child?'" He was also heard threating to cut her open.

The girl was 17 at the time, Brown-Antoine said. In sentencing Raghoo, she commented that sexual offences against minors are too prevalent in society.

"Our vulnerable citizens are our girls and the court has a duty to protect them."