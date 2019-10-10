TTRNA issues pre-action protocol to health minister

TTRN President Idi Stuart, led nurses in a protest at the POSGH. PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE

THE TT Registered Nurses Association, through its attorneys Martin George and Company, has issued a pre-action protocol letter to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh after he re-appointed former president of the TT Nursing Council David Murphy. His term ended in April.

President of the TTRNA Idi Stuart said the president of the council is supposed to be elected by the nurses and mid-wives. He said the minister knew the former president to be problematic and was aware the nursing association did not want him on the council. He said the TTRNA's members were "shocked" that the minister took such action. Stuart said Murphy continued in the role of president even after his term had ended.