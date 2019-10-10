Revellers win women’s T10 exhibition

Stafanie Taylor

NLCB (National Lotteries Control Board) Revellers won the women's T10 exhibition match against Courts Gladiators, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, today.

It was the first time in the history of the Caribbean Premier League that a women's match was played during the tournament.

After the match, Revellers captain Stafanie Taylor said she wants more fans to attend the second T10 match at 12.30 pm, on Saturday at the same venue. "I think it is definitely the start of something new and I am hoping that on Saturday would be better and the crowd could see how exciting women's cricket could be." The second match would be played before the start of the CPL final at 5 pm.

Taylor said initiatives such as these can improve the game in the region. "It is definitely an addition. We have been playing a lot of cricket and it is good for the Caribbean, get more young girls coming out. That is what we want, we want that development, we want to integrate young players with the senior players and grow the sport."

Batting first, Gladiators posted 74/2 in ten overs with Hayley Matthews cracking 46 not out off 33 deliveries with seven fours and one six. Kycia Knight chipped in with 24 from 20 balls, but some tight bowling by the Revellers restricted Gladiators to a modest score.

Chinelle Henry and Caneisha Isaac finished with identical figures of 1/13 in two overs.

In reply, Taylor led the way for the Revellers with 36 to guide her team to 78/2 with four balls remaining. Taylor faced just 18 deliveries and hit six fours. Britney Cooper, playing at home, guided Revellers to the end with 22 not out off 25 and another local woman in Stacy-Ann King scored 15.

Bowling for Gladiators, Matthews grabbed 1/5 in two overs and captain Afy Fletcher snatched 1/26 in two overs.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Courts Gladiators 74/2 (10 overs) (Hayley Matthews 46 not out, Kycia Knight 24; Chinelle Henry 1/13, Caneisha Isaac 1/13) vs NLCB Revellers 78/2 (9.2 overs) (Stafanie Taylor 36, Britney Cooper 22 not out, Stacy-Ann King 15; H Matthews 1/5, Afy Fletcher 1/26) Revellers won by eight wickets