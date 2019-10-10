Rain/traffic delays TKR-Tridents match

In this file photo, TKR's Colin Munro bats during a Hero CPL T20 match, at the Queen's Park Oval, recently. Trinbago Knight Riders face the Barbados Tridents tonight, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy,Tarouba. Photo by Sureash Cholai

FANS will have to wait a hour and 15 minutes longer for the start of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) match against the Barbados Tridents in qualifier two (semifinals) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, tonight.

The Hero Caribbean Premier League match was scheduled to start at 7 pm, but will now start at 8.15 pm. Rain during the day has caused heavy traffic throughout the country. The women's T10 match carded to bowl off at 3 pm was also delayed, starting approximately 20 minutes late.

Currently, TKR are on the field but there is no sign of the Tridents players. The winner of the match tonight will play Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final at Brian Lara at 5 pm, on Saturday.