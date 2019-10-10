Panorama 2020 launches Oct 20……Single pan starts next month
According to Pan Trinbago’s calendar of events Carnival/Panorama Festival 2020 schedule, the Panorama competition is set to be launched on October 20 at Hadco Phase II Pan Groove Pan Theatre on Hamilton Street, Woodbrook from 5.30 pm.
Following the launch, competition in the single pan category will run from November 4-6, with judging of the first set of 30 steelbands registered to take part in the northern region. Then it goes to the eastern region November 7-9, in south central on November 10-11 and in Tobago, November 12, then the following day there will be the opening of the score sheets for that category at City Hall, Port of Spain.
The qualifying rounds of the small conventional bands’ competition will run from December 9-18, with the semi-finals taking place on Park Street, Port of Spain, opposite Victoria Square, on Saturday, January 4, and the final on Saturday, January 11, at Guaracara Park, Point-a-Pierre.
President of Pan Trinbago Beverley Ramsey-Moore will make good on her promise to have the medium band category final held in her hometown, Tobago.
Following the medium band preliminaries between Saturday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 29, there will be the opening of the score sheets on Thursday, January 30.
Then it’s the turn for the large conventional bands to compete for a place in the semis between February 1-4. On February 9, the national semi-finals Savannah Party is scheduled for the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
The medium and large band finals will then be separated with the Medium finals on February 16, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago, and Large final on February 22 at the Savannah.
Following is the latest Pan Trinbago Schedule for 2020 National Panorama competitions
Single Pan (qualifying round)
Northern Region: 30 bands
November 4-6 preliminaries
East Region 21 bands
November 7 (9 bands)
November 8 (7 bands)
November 9 (5 bands)
South/Central Region 11 bands
November 10-11
Tobago
November 12 (5 bands)
November 13 – Opening of single pan score sheets City Hall, PoS
Single Pan Semi-finals
November 17 (30 bands) – TBA
November 24 – single pan finals (20 bands) - QPS, PoS
Small Conventional
North – 19 bands
December 9-11
East – 22 bands
December 12-14
South/Central
December 15 -17 17
Tobago
December 18
December 19 – Opening of the score sheets: City Hall, Knox St, Port of Spain
January 2020
Small Conventional semi-finals
January 4 – 30 bands
Opposite Victoria Square, Park Street, PoS
January 11
Small Conventional Finals –14 bands
Guaracara Park, Point-A-Pierre/ Gilbert Park - Couva
Schools Panorama 2020
January 13-16
January 19 – finals QPS, PoS
Medium Conventional Prelims
January 25 – North
January 26 –East
January 28-28 – South/Central
January 29 – Tobago
January 30 – Opening of the score sheets: City Hall, PoS
February 2020
Large Conventional
February 1 – North (4 bands)
February 2 –East (4 bands)
February 3 – Tobago (2 bands)
February 4 –South/Central (5 bands)
February 5 – Opening of the score sheets, City Hall, PoS
February 5 – THA Tobago Pan Champs to be announced
February 9
National semi-finals (Savannah Party)
QPS, PoS
Medium Conventional (14 bands)
Large Conventional (14 bands)
February 16
Tobago
Medium Conventional Finals (10 bands)
Dwight Yorke Stadium
February 22
Large Conventional Finals (10)
QPS, PoS
February 29
Carnival Lagniappe
QPS, PoS
