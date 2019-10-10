Flooding in north, west Trinidad after heavy rains

Flooding in the capital city, Financial Complex, Twin Towers. Independence Square, Port of Spain. Thursday, October 10, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

Several areas in Trinidad that have not had flood in years experienced massive flooding today as the ITCZ caused heavy rainfall throughout the island. West Trinidad experienced the heaviest showers which caused flooding in downtown Port of Spain, Diego Martin and environs. The ground floor of Trincity Mall was flooded in the vicinity of KFC, Miguel Moses and Excellent Stores.

The Eastern Main Road in Bacaday, Arouca, Five Rivers and El Dorado along the EMR, which rarely floods, were under several inches of water making some areas impassable to vehicles.

There was heavy traffic heading west on the EMR in the vicinity of Coconut Growers' Association in Laventille, and also on the Beetham.

At 4.15 pm the Met Office downgraded the Yellow Alert to Green Alert.