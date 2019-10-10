Embacadere man killed by single bullet to head

Snr Supt Wayne Mohammed with residents of Building C, Embacadere, San Fernando, where Ezekiel Daniel was murdered last night

A MAN has been killed by a single gunshot wound to the head at Embacadere, San Fernando.

Dead is Shakeil Daniel, 22, of Building J.

A police report said that at about 8 am, they responded to a telephone call from Daniel's mother, that her son was lying motionless at the back of Building C. Residents heard gunshots at about 10 pm last night.

Snr Supt Wayne Mohammed, Insps Clint Williams and Ali Mohammed led detectives to the scene.

Theysaw Daniel lying on the ground with a head wound that suggested he had been shot several hours before.

Daniel had been charged twice with robbery, the report said

Police have ruled out robbery as the motive for his killing.