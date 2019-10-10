Eighteen cricketers picked for Bmobile/TTCB Youth Academy

TSTT manager, corporate responsibility and community relations coporate communications, Anjanie Ramesar-Soom (seated third from left) and TT Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath(seated at centre)take a group with the bmbile/TTCB Youth Academy inductees at the National Cricket Centre,Balmain, Couva, yesterday.

EIGHTEEN of TT’s most promising young cricketers will undergo an eight-weekend series of highly intensive and specialist training when the 2019 bmobile/TT Cricket Board (TTCB) Youth Academy bowls of, at the National Cricket Centre, Couva, on October 19.

The enthusiastic bunch of sportsmen will be housed in a live-in camp at the refurbished Frank Worrel Development Centre where great emphasis will be placed on technical and physical work associated with their individual specialities.

This fourth instalment of the bmobile/TTCB Youth Academy will once again be headed by the experienced national sibling-coach combination, Kelvin and David Williams. The duo, amongst a host of other top local cricket mentors, will also be working towards aiding these young men into transitioning their competitive mindset to a professional standard.

Delivering the feature address at yesterday’s launch was president of the TTCB, Azim Bassarath, who heaped praises on the vibrant bunch.

“The ground-breaking syllabus of this programme was specially engineered by Cricket West Indies territorial development officer, Kumar Rampat. It is geared towards polishing the technical, physical and mental skills of these youngsters and designed to introduce them to the realm of the regional and international arena,” stated the TTCB boss.

Bassarath revealed since the academy’s inception, successful sportsmen such as Trinbago Knight Riders captain, Kieron Pollard; Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Sherwin Ganga, Kevon Cooper, Gregory Mahabir, Rashaad Harris, Amit Jaggernath and Derrone Davis among others, had all participated in this illustrious academy. However, he urged the enthusiastic group to remain vigilant and maintain the highest level of professionalism when nurturing their God-given talents.

“Embrace the responsibility handed to you and keep focused on the objectives outlined by the academy’s technical team. Keep maintaining the highest standards on and off the field. We at the TTCB are here to guide you to becoming the future of senior TT, regional and international cricket,” he declared.

In previous editions of the academy, the likes of world record-breaking batsman Brian Lara, Augustus Logie and Avidesh Samaroo have also shared their experience and knowledge to the attentive inductees. Similarly, several specialist coaches will also be brought in as the guys progress through the eight-weekend duration. “These young players are currently serving on TT’s Under-13 to Under-19 teams and they must be developed in all aspects,” noted TTCG general secretary Surujdath Mahabir. “The selectors have identified the best young men and we are here to work hand-in-hand with you all to see the progression of our cricket internationally. This academy is crucial to the development of sport and serves our cricket with distinction. Its main intention is to sharpen national team main-stays and serious regional prospects.”