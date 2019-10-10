Doubles bandit critical after shootout with police

A Valencia man was up to press time, undergoing emergency surgery at Port of Spain General Hospital after being shot during a confrontation with police while trying to escape a robbery in Malick, earlier today.

Police said the man, along with six others – four armed with guns and two with knives, confronted a Malick doubles vendor and his family at their Seventh Avenue home, at around 4.30 am as they were getting ready to leave and make their sales.

The men reportedly bundled the family into the living room where a female relative was slashed on her arm by one of the bandits. A male relative scuffled with one of the gunmen, who fired two shots. The gunman then attempted to hide in the bathroom.

Members of the Morvant CID were in the area and heard the shots. While investigating, police saw the bandits who tried to escape. One of them later fired at the officers and police returned fire, hitting the suspsect several times. He was taken to hospital by police where he is now listed in critical condition. A revolver with three rounds of ammunition was seized at the scene. Investigations are ongoing.