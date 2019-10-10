Chase nets 4 as San Juan crush CIC 7-0 Naps edge St Anthony’s in SSFL…

A BEAVER trick from Isaiah Chase helped San Juan North Secondary to a 7-0 drubbing of St Mary’s College in round nine of the Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division, yesterday.

Playing at its home ground in Bourg Mulatresse, San Juan showed no mercy as the heavy defeat pushed the Saints down to the foot of the 15-team table.

Chase was the star of the match, but goals from Malik Farrier, Keanu John and Christon Mitchell added further misery to St Mary’s.

The victory meant San Juan jumped into the top half of the standings, moving from tenth to seventh position. In Westmoorings, a battle between second placed St Anthony’s College and leaders Naparima College lived up to expectation. Shoaib Khan gave Naparima the lead in the 30th minute, before Jordan Barclay equalised for the “Tigers” in the 35th minute.

Naparima came out hungry in the second half as Isa Bramble gave the southerners the lead in the 53rd minute and five minutes later Seon Shippley made it 3-1. Jelani King found the back of the net in the 93rd minute for St Anthony’s, but it was too late as Naparima held on for a 3-2 win. Naparima now have a four-point lead on top of the standings with 23 points and St Anthony’s dropped to fourth with 17 points.

Carapichaima East Secondary moved from fourth to third with a 4-2 win over Speyside Secondary and Presentation College, San Fernando jumped from third to second after defeating St Augustine Secondary 3-1.

In other matches, Queen’s Royal College stayed in the top half of the table with a 4-1 victory over Trinity College East, Malick Secondary and St Benedict’s College played to a 1-1 draw and East Mucurapo eased to a 3-0 result over Pleasantville Secondary.

Round ten will be contested from 3.30 pm, on Saturday.