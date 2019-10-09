Young disturbed by Arouca church ‘slavery’

National Security Minister Stuart Young.

National Security Minister Stuart Young this morning expressed concern and shock after police rescued 69 men and women from slave-like conditions during an overnight raid.

In a release from his ministry, Young confirmed he was contacted by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith at around 2.30 am and briefed on the raid and the findings.

In turn, Young said he contacted Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh for his support in assisting the victims.

Young condemned the crime of falsely imprisoning people as a gross violation of human rights.

"From the preliminary information provided to me, I am shocked and disturbed at the circumstances under which humans were kept and I strongly condemn same.

"I remind persons this is an active and unfolding police investigation and I am certain ths facts surrounding this disturbing situation will be uncovered."

Young also commended the police for their timely response and investigative skills in uncovering the situation.