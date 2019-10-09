USC denies exam fraud

THE University of the Southern Caribbean (USC) is denying engaging in examination fraud in response to a Sunday Newsday report of a former lecturer’s claim in a pre-action protocol letter to the university.

In a published media release, USC claimed that it never, under any circumstance, compromised the standard of the university’s policies and “unequivocally denies that it has ever been involved in any aspect of examination fraud.”

In an article – Rough Times at UTC – published on September 29, it was reported that a former USC lecturer had claimed she was twice asked to mark a student present when the student was absent from classes. The lecturer, in a pre-action protocol letter, dated July 2, 2018, also claimed an exam was set in her name which she had not prepared, and she was asked to approve a pass grade for a student. The letter claimed these instructions were issued by email in February and April 2018.

USC responded to the pre-action letter on September 7, 2018, in which it apologised to the students. It did not address the concerns of the lecturer who, in a January 7 letter, requested that an apology be issued via email to students and staff, and for her name to be removed from the exams. She also asked for the apology to be published in all three daily newspapers for seven days.

In the release, USC said it was not given an opportunity to comment before the article was published.

However, Sunday Newsday emailed questions to the USC president at president@usc.edu.tt on September 11, at 3.01 pm. There has been no response to date. The email address was the same one used by USC, on July 19, when it responded to a list of questions pertaining to other issues at the university.