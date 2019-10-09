United TTFA yet to decide on presidential candidate

UNITED TTFA, comprising a group of football stakeholders seeking to unseat TT Football Association (TTFA) president David John-Williams in the November 24 elections, are yet to decide on who will be their presidential candidate.

The United TTFA includes TT Super League president Keith Look Loy, Northern Football Association (NFA) president Anthony Harford, Central Football Association (CFA) general secretary Clynt Taylor, ex-Pro League chairman Joseph Sam Phillip, former TTFA president Raymond Tim Kee, Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) president William Wallace and Susan Joseph-Warrick, president of the Women’s League Football (WOLF).

Those wishing to contest the post of TTFA president or vice-president will have until October 15 to declare their candidature, which must be supported by at least one member.

Look Loy mentioned yesterday, “We are still talking and haven’t finalised yet. We know that nomination day is next week Tuesday and will have our slate in place by then.”

Asked who is being touted as the presidential candidate, Look Loy replied, “We are still discussing that.”