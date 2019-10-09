TTVF indoor season serves off on Saturday

The TT Volleyball Federation (TTVF) will be opening its indoor season, on Saturday, at the National Cycling Centre, Couva, with its much anticipated Development Festival.

According to a press release issued by the TTVF, this two-day festival is expected to feature 300 participants competing in nine categories; Open Novice for men and women, Under-14 mixed, Cadets boys and girls (U-16 and U-17), Youth boys and girls (U-18 and U-19) and highly anticipated Juniors men and women (U-20 and U-21).

Both seasoned and new athletes will be representing their respective clubs such as: Glamorgan; Big Sepos; West Side; Trendsetters; La Cura Sport, Challengers; Central Bank; Zenith, Toco Youthsl; Milat (Defence Force); Police; Troopers; University of Southern Caribbean; and Technocrats.

The Development Festival will be followed by the Super League A & B, which serves off on October 15 and runs until November 17. The Super League ‘A’ is the highest level for local volleyball and Super League ‘B’ was designed to encourage other business and educational institutions to get involved.

The 2019 season concludes on a high with the Premier League now boasting their title sponsor as the "Office of the Prime Minister". According to the release, this sponsorship is being utilised as an avenue for the Government to demonstrate the importance of highlighting sport.

The men’s competition gets underway from November 15-26 while the women’s duration runs throughout November 26-30. The Premier League is expected to feature some of the best athletes in the Americas playing for local clubs. The semi-finals and finals of will also be televised to 27 countries around the Americas. The TTVF believes this television deal would be an attractive possibility for more sponsors to come on board. Currently, the national volleyball fraternity is working feverishly to raise a further $290,000 to balance its budget.