NCIC hails ex-CJ Sharma as giant of a man

Satnarine Sharma

THE National Council for Indian Culture (NCIC) is remembering Chief Justice Satnarine Sharma as “a giant of a man and an archetypal jurist.”

PRO of the council, Surujdeo Mangaroo, expressed sadness on behalf of the council on the passing of the former CJ, and condolences to his wife Kalawaty and family.

Sharma, 76, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, died at his Maraval home on Wednesday morning.

“CJ Sharma must be remembered for his sterling contribution in the expansion, development and in uniting a divided judiciary which he inherited in 2002 upon his ascension to the office of CJ,” Mangaroo said.

“His exemplary leadership was executed with foresight, humility and grace. He led a judiciary that judicial officers, legal practitioners and public believed in and was confident in its operations and decisions.”

Sharma retired from the judiciary in 2008 after being cleared by an independent tribunal in an impeachment probe investigating allegations of an alleged attempt to pervert the course of public justice.

“The NCIC prays for the strength and comfort of those he has left behind and that his soul rests in eternal peace,” Mangaroo said.