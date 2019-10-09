N Touch
Wednesday 9 October 2019
follow us
News

Construction sector expects employment boost

Glenn Mahabirsingh, president of the Contractors Association.
Glenn Mahabirsingh, president of the Contractors Association.

THE TT Building Contractors Association has welcomed the incentives announced by the government in the 2019/2020 national budget presented in Parliament on Monday by Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

Association president Glenn Mahabirsingh said it presents a positive outlook for the building and construction sector for 2020.

"The building and school repair programmes will be beneficial for us. We welcome the $1 billion bond placed on housing. It opens room for construction and employment.

"Government announced that small and medium-sized contractors will be offered a programme to build five to ten houses in batches at a price of $500,000 each. Several other housing measures such as the village programme and a new housing loan plan are also on the table.”

Mahabirsingh said there is a lot infrastructural work scheduled to take place and, for the civil industry, this too can only create employment.

"We are looking forward to work on the San Fernando/Point Fortin highway, Valencia/Toco roadway, the Curepe interchange and the Churchill Roosevelt highway extension to Manzanilla.

"It is supposed to be a busy year for the industry with the target set by the minister of 3,000 (housing) units per year.”

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Construction sector expects employment boost"

News