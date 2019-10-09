Construction sector expects employment boost

Glenn Mahabirsingh, president of the Contractors Association.

THE TT Building Contractors Association has welcomed the incentives announced by the government in the 2019/2020 national budget presented in Parliament on Monday by Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

Association president Glenn Mahabirsingh said it presents a positive outlook for the building and construction sector for 2020.

"The building and school repair programmes will be beneficial for us. We welcome the $1 billion bond placed on housing. It opens room for construction and employment.

"Government announced that small and medium-sized contractors will be offered a programme to build five to ten houses in batches at a price of $500,000 each. Several other housing measures such as the village programme and a new housing loan plan are also on the table.”

Mahabirsingh said there is a lot infrastructural work scheduled to take place and, for the civil industry, this too can only create employment.

"We are looking forward to work on the San Fernando/Point Fortin highway, Valencia/Toco roadway, the Curepe interchange and the Churchill Roosevelt highway extension to Manzanilla.

"It is supposed to be a busy year for the industry with the target set by the minister of 3,000 (housing) units per year.”