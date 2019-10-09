Chess chief: We have a bright future ahead

Team TTO medallists, Alan Safar Ramoutar, left, Kyan Muradali and Zara La Fleur, at the recently-concluded CAC Youth Chess Championships in Honduras.

TEAM TTO, with stand-out performances from national champions Kyan Muradali, Zara La Fleur and Alan Safar Ramoutar and CM Sean Yearwood, picked up three medals in at the recently-concluded Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Youth Chess Championships,in Honduras.

The event, consisting of nine rounds, from from September 30 to October 5 with ten regional nations in attendance.

“Once again, our players have made us proud,” said Johnson, gleaming at the team’s showing upon their return.

“This performance is very encouraging for the sport of chess in TT and we have a bright future ahead.”

Muradali, a student of Sevilla Private Primary School, Couva and national Under-8 division champion, scored a massive seven points, which was enough to see him earn a silver in the U-8 absolute category and make him eligible for a the candidate master or CM title.

In the U-14 female division, St Augustine Girls High School’s La Fleur, also the reigning national champion in her age division, won bronze after scoring six points.

She too, according to the TT Chess Association, is also eligible for a woman candidate master or WCM title subject to the rating for her performance.

There was more success in the advanced male age group with U-18 absolute national champion, FM Ramoutar earning bronze in the division, scoring 7.5 points from nine. The score was good for a second place tie, but he eventually took third on a tie-break.

The other player representing TT, Yearwood, who is a student of St Mary’s College and a national U-16 champion CM, placed a respectable seventh place in a competitive division comprising 23 challengers. He scored five points out of nine.

The contingent was accompanied by FM Kevin Cupid, who served as coach and head of delegation. He provided administrative and technical support to the team, said Johnson, the chess chief, who added that recognition must also be given to the efforts made by the players’ individual coaches in preparation for this event.

Johnson thanked the Ministry of Sport and minister Shamfa Cudjoe, who she said continues to support the TTCA’s endeavours, having been responsible for facilitating the team’s participation at the event.