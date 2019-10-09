Caribs win U-18 rugby festival third leg

CARIBS Rugby Football Club enjoyed a flawless series of performances, winning all their matches without conceding a point, as they captured the third instalment of the TT Rugby Football Union (TTRFU) Under-18 Male and Female Festival on Sunday.

Pitted with only two teams in their group, Caribs opened with a 34-0 win over rivals Northern, before securing their position at the top of the preliminary stage with a 19-0 win over Harvard in their second outing,

The results saw Caribs advance to the knock-out round, where they followed-up with their biggest victory of the day, 46-0, over Group B winners, Rydeus, who won all their previous matches.

Harvard, runner up in Group A, defeated Royalians, 22-0, in the second place match.

The female competition featured only two teams, Royalians and a team from San Juan, which competed in a three-match series. The San Juan outfit won the first and third 20-6 and 20-5, respectively, while Royalians edged San Juan in the middle contest, 10-5.

Action will resume in the men’s Championship Division on Saturday with league leaders Caribs hosting Harvard, while Northern, in strong contention for the title, taking on a Royalians team rooted in the standings without a point after four matches.

Harvard will need to pick up a win to stand a chance of winning the league, while Caribs will put a firm grasp on the title with a victory this weekend.

The curtains will close on league competition on October 17 when Caribs and Northern clash in a match which will likely determine the title.

The Men’s Senior Division, meanwhile, will continue with group stage action on Sunday. The group stage is scheduled for completion on October 13, following which the group winners will meet for the title play-off.