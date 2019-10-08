What’s funny about bulbs?

THE EDITOR: Changing incandescent light bulbs to energy-saving bulbs in every household free of charge is funny? It’s a big joke?

Does that person know the difference in electricity costs between using an incandescent bulb and an energy saving bulb, mainly because of the length of time one lasts as compared to the other?

The television newscast showed just her so I couldn’t see the others. Were her parliamentary colleagues also “skinning teeth?” It would be no surprise to me if they all were. They’re all so transparent it’s not funny anymore.

Is that the shape their “rebuttal” will take? I hope so. Who laughs last, laughs best.

GLEN PROVIDENCE

via e-mail