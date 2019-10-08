Tobago Chamber: One of the worst ever

Dianne Hadad, president of the Tobago-arm of the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce

THE Tobago Chamber of Commerce on Monday described the 2019/2020 budget as one of the worst ever presented, especially given the fact that the country is heading into three elections.

The chamber's president Diane Hadad said the $53 billion fiscal package did not contain anything the association wanted.

"In fact, after listening for quite a number of punishing hours, we would have come up with the fact that the budget is supposed to present future expectations. It is really one of the worst budgets ever presented, particularly for an election year coming."

Hadad was speaking with reporters at a news conference at Patino's Restaurant, Buccoo in Tobago where chamber members had gathered to listen to the presentation.

This year, Tobago received $2.283 billion, some $54 million more than last year's allocation.

Hadad said the budget panders to public servants.

"In this case probably the OWTU membership, which means it was about trying to reach to persons to get votes by softening a blow which was experienced by the awful and irresponsible continuous mismanagement by the government over the last four years." She said this was the consensus of members.

Saying very little was said about stimulating tourism, Hadad said the budget contained a lot of rehetoric about what was done and the government's manifesto promises.

"The first one we would ask is, ‘Where is Sandals?’"

Hadad said the chamber anxiously awaits the arrival of the two brand new custom-built ferries.

"That has been a promuise ever since the seabridge was totally destroyed by the government."

She also challenged some of the figures presented with respect to travellers on the sea and air bridges "to ensure the information that goes out there does not fool persons who are not intimate with the sea and air bridges."

Hadad said: "The 2019 passenger count is no different to 2018 on the seabridge. However in 2015, the then secretary (tourism) Tracey Davidson-Celestine had claimed that from January to August, the port had moved a million persons.

"So, when we speak about these figures, 360,000, it really does not bump us over as to who is really having the confidence to use the seabridge and why we are in the state we are in. It means whatever is there is not adequate, and is definitely not functioning the way it should."