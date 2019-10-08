Three more fishermen kidnapped

Members of the Coast Guard are searching for three men who were reportedly kidnapped while fishing early Tuesday morning.

Newsday understands the trio includes Trinidadians Keith Schneider aka "Carlo", a man known only as "Sacks" and an elderly Venezuelan man.

Investigators said the men set out from Icacos at around 5 am in their boat, the German 1, which was found adrift later in the day by Schneider's son.

According to sources, seven Venezuelan pirates forced the fishermen at gunpoint into their own boat and stole their engine.

They were last seen covered with tarpaulin in the pirates’ boat.

According to a media release issued by non-governmental organisation, Fishermen and Friends of the Sea, a US $10,000 ransom has been demanded for the men's safe return.

Newsday spoke with Schneider's son who confirmed that his father was missing but could not offer any more details on what happened as he was not receiving much details from investigators.