Shooting victim held with gun at La Romaine bar

THE victim of a shooting incident last week in La Romaine has been arrested for having a gun and ammunition at the bar he operates. The 48-year-old man told police he had the weapon for his protection.

Only last week, a man ambushed and shot at him in the area. The bar operator ran off and escaped unharmed. Police later arrested and charged a 24-year-old La Romaine man with a series of gun and gun-related offences. The matter is pending at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.

On Monday night, police from the Southern Division Task Force (SDTF) searched the victim at the bar where they found the gun and ammunition in his possession. He is expected to appear before a San Fernando magistrate on Wednesday.

The gun is the latest of eight that SDTF recovered in the district in the past two weeks.