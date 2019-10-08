Prisons Service crush Bethel in Super League opener

PRISONS Service opened the Terminix Super League in convincing fashion, courtesy of a 4-0 victory over Bethel United, on Sunday, at the Youth Training Centre (YTC) Ground, in Arouca.

In their Match Day One fixture, Prisons got a pair from Jayson Joseph (66th and 76th minutes) and one apiece from Nathan Julien (43rd) and Troy Moses (86th).

Also on Sunday, San Fernando Giants edged Police 2-1 at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium Training Field, Marabella.

The Giants got goals from Keston Grant (49th) and Akido Joseph (63rd) with Arvid Applewhite (66th) pulling one back for the lawmen.

UTT inflicted a 5-1 beating on Petit Valley/Diego Martin United at the UTT O’Meara Ground.

Finding the back of the net for UTT were Romario Williams (seventh), Cyrano Glen (38th), Kevaughn Connell (63rd), Reinaldo Atwell (65th) and Theon James (85th). Ishaq Abdullah (32nd) got the lone item for the visitors.

Brendon Figuera notched a double, in the 23rd and 90th, as Matura ReUnited defeated Queen’s Park 2-1 at the Matura Recreation Ground. Devon Modeste pulled one back for the Parkites, from the penalty spot, in the third minute of second half stoppage time.

FC Santa Rosa earned a 3-0 win over RSSR FC at the Arima Velodrome, and the game between Erin FC and Club Sando, which was carded for the Erin Recreation Ground, has been rescheduled.

Match Day Two action will be staged this coming weekend (October 11-13).