Olympic hopes shattered for TT women

In this file photo, TT's Aaliyah Prince, left, tries to maintain possession against St Kitts and Nevis in the Concacaf Women's Olympic Zone Qualifiers at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva,on Sunday. PHOTO BY DANIEL PRENTICE/CA-images

ST KITTS/Nevis booked their spot in the Concacaf Olympic Women Championship yesterday after topping the Caribbean Zone Group A.

Earlier today, at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, St Kitts/Nevis finished with ten points (three wins;one draw) after a 10-0 hammering of Antigua/Barbuda.

That result ended TT's faint hopes of finishing first in the group and advancing to the next stage of qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Cloey Uddenberg scored a hat-trick for St Kitts/Nevis, in the eighth, 21st and 36th minutes.

Captain Phoenitia Browne (38th and 48th) and Brittney Lawrence (63rd and 71st) contributed two apiece. Josanna Williams (fourth), Caroline Springer (58th) and Lyanla Bailey-Williams (90th) got the others.