Olympic hopes shattered for TT women
ST KITTS/Nevis booked their spot in the Concacaf Olympic Women Championship yesterday after topping the Caribbean Zone Group A.
Earlier today, at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, St Kitts/Nevis finished with ten points (three wins;one draw) after a 10-0 hammering of Antigua/Barbuda.
That result ended TT's faint hopes of finishing first in the group and advancing to the next stage of qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Cloey Uddenberg scored a hat-trick for St Kitts/Nevis, in the eighth, 21st and 36th minutes.
Captain Phoenitia Browne (38th and 48th) and Brittney Lawrence (63rd and 71st) contributed two apiece. Josanna Williams (fourth), Caroline Springer (58th) and Lyanla Bailey-Williams (90th) got the others.
Reply to "Olympic hopes shattered for TT women"