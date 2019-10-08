Off-duty cop catches ‘wreckless’ driver

A 45-year-old man is in police custody after he was found running away from an accident which resulted in three people being injured on Sunday night.

Police said they were called to the accident along the Valencia stretch and found the man running away.

Sgt Greene of the Port of Spain City Task Force was in the area, saw the man and arrested him.

The man was handed over to Valencia police pending further enquiries.

He may be charged with failure to render assistance at the scene of an accident, fleeing the scene of an accident and dangerous / wreckless driving.