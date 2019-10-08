No bail for woman, men on gun, ammunition charges

.38 gun displayed in San Fernando magistrates' court

A WOMAN and two men appeared in the San Fernando magistrates' court on Monday, charged with possession of a gun and ammunition.

They were arrested in a car last Thursday night at Lady Hailes Avenue, San Fernando.

Sudi Abdul, 22; Dana Francis, 27; Renaco Morris, 24; appeared before senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor. It is alleged that they had in their possession a .38 revolver and two rounds of ammunition.

The charges were laid indictably by PC Beisden Che, of the San Fernando Crime Patrol Unit.

Connor told Abdul, Francis and Morris, that the were not called upon to plead. Police prosecutor Ramdath Phillip, said the three, though arrested since Thursday, were only charged on Sunday night. A criminal record was not yet obtained, he added.

Connor questioned Francis, who said that she is from Monroe Road, Cunupia. Abdul and Francis are from Bagatelle Road, Deigo Martin. Abdul said he had a case pending for firearm possession and robbery in the Chaguanas magistrates' court. Morris said he has a conviction for robbery, which was heard in the Port of Spain magistrates' court.

Connor remanded them into custody to reappear on Tuesday when she will decide if to grant bail.