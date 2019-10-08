Man dies a month after being shot

A 20-year-old man who was shot in the belly last month, died on Saturday.

He is Rishi Mohammed of Ravine Sable Road, Longdenville.

Police said, at about 8 pm on September 10, Mohammed was at Robinson Street with his 24-year-old friend of Bynoe Trace, Enterprise, Chaguanas. A man came out of a nearby track and shot them both. The friend was hit in his upper left thigh and wrist, but Mohammed was shot in the belly, buttocks and thumb. The gunman escaped.

The victims were taken to the Chaguanas health facility, where the 24-year-old was treated and later discharged. Mohammed was then taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he underwent emergency surgery.