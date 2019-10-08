Mack family gets keys to city For 85 years service to San Fernando

CITY KEYS: Carl Mack, chairman of the JT Allum Group of Companies receives the keys to the city during a gala ceremony last Friday at City Hall, San Fernando. PHOTO BY YVONNE WEBB

AFTER 85 years of service to San Fernando, the Mack family which owns the C3 Shopping Centre was presented with the keys to the city by mayor Junia Regrello last Friday.

In making the presentation to Carl Mack, chairman emeritus of the JT Allum Group of Companies at City Auditorium, Regrello credited the Mack family with pioneering and revolutionizing the mall concept in TT. “JT Allum company pioneered the first concept of a mall in San Fernando when they built Carlton Centre in 1965,” Regrello said.

He traced their growth from supermarkets to real estate at Marabella, Couva, Cross Crossing Shopping Centre and the crown jewel, C3 shopping centre. “This multi-million-dollar investment in the city is a positive sign of the economic turnaround the nation is experiencing. Through their efforts, they have bolstered the growth of our city in ways that other businesses have not been able to replicate. “Outside of the oil and gas industry, JT Allum has refocused their efforts which have not only contributed to the development but supported the city and citizens by offering jobs and extending charity towards the development of our human capacity. “Their early forays into the development of malls, provided an avenue for entrepreneurs outside of the petrochemical industry to grow and flourish. In light of this, the JT Allum Company has been one of the primary drivers of the diversification of our economy,” Regrello said.

Executive group chairman, Christopher Mack said the family was humbled and honoured by the gesture. He said his grandfather, Carlton Mack, an orphan, who came to Trinidad from Hong Kong to work at John Thomas Allum’s grocery on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain, was the visionary.

“When John Thomas Allum decided to expand to the south of the island he offered my grandfather a one-ninth partnership as an incentive to manage this new grocery operation on 100 High Street. San Fernando.”

That grocery evolved into Carlton Centre, connecting High Street and St James Streets, over the ten years it took him to acquire all the land for its construction. “That was my grandfather’s proudest achievement. Business flourished as grandfather had perseverance, hard work and foresight that very few are blessed with.”

“As a business entity, we have been part of the San Fernando landscape for 85 continuous years. This is no small feat. We firmly believe in nation-building so, in addition to our business investments we continue to support various charitable groups with a strong emphasis on education, religion and health care.” Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon commended the family and the children who have the foresight to remain and further develop the business.