Cops search for killers of mini-mart owner, 73

WITHIN five months, Gasparillo mini-mart owner Bobby "Blacks" Sonny, 73, had been the victim of six robberies. But the last robbery, on September 10, turned deadly as Sonny was beaten and shot.

He passed out and never regained consciousness. On Saturday he died at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Police said the killers beat and shot him twice.

Sonny, a father of seven, lived alone at Parforce Road and operated Black’s mini-mart at the front of his house.

Residents said the incident happened at about 11 am, but they heard no gunshots.

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said, "It happened in broad daylight and we did not hear any shots because it seems they used a silencer. In five months, bandits robbed him about six times. They would take things from the shop. If he sold $200 in goods for the day, he sold plenty."

During the robbery, residents said they heard the commotion and alerted one another about the two bandits who turned out to be killers.

"When I heard the commotion, I ran out and saw one man jump over the front gate and run off. People were also shouting, ‘Thief, thief!’ and I ran outside. Last night, relatives had a wake at the house."

Newsday spoke briefly with one of Sonny’s sons, Elvis Black, who was awaiting the autopsy at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James. He, however, said it was the second time his father was robbed – the first being a few years ago.

"They robbed and killed him this time. My father was a cool person and well-liked in the community."

Up to late Tuesday, police were searching for the killers.

The funeral is tentatively set for Friday in Gasparillo.

Sgt Corrie of Homicide Bureau Region III and Cpl Mycoo of the Gasparillo police station are leading investigations.

Sonny is the second senior citizen from Gasparillo to be killed in two weeks. On September 29, grandmother of five Chandaye Lalloo, 64, was stabbed during a robbery at her home at King Street.

Lalloo suffered a stroke four years ago and had difficulty moving around. Like Sonny, she too lived alone.