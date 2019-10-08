Cake andice cream budget foreveryone

THE EDITOR: Everybody got a taste of the ice cream and cake in the 2019/2020 budget. It would be hard-pressed for the sitting Opposition to admit, but the Minister of Finance pulled it off yet again.

As usual, the sour-faced comments emanated from the usual sour-faced people. The grumbling across the aisle in Parliament went on. So what else was new?

There was not sufficient ice cream for an entire tub each and only slices of cake but they hit the spot for TT citizens who are the most needy.

It will be most interesting to hear the reply from Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Friday. A political breadcrumb of a minimum wage of $17.50 an hour is as high as is reasonable in this fiscal guava season. She will have to convince people that $20 is sustainable.

You can never please that man who says he is proud to be a farmer. Are there really enough people truly interested in farming to feed the entire nation? Talk is cheap in agriculture. He needs to get real.

Over in Tobago it would appear that Dianne Haddad was her usual self. Is it that the only way to get a smile is to give each hotelier endless money for spending along with the return of the Superfast Galicia?

Say what you will, the budget was as good as it could be given our straightened fiscal circumstances.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin