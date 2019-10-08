Breaking the law

THE EDITOR: Maracas Beach has a car park for people going to spend some leisure time at the beach. Yes, some people do use the car park but there are those who prefer to use the side of the road even though there are no-parking signs.

Those people who disregard the signs have no fear of being charged because there are no police around to uphold the law. The station is a stone’s throw away but it might as well be in Las Cuevas.

This is just one example of people being able to break the law because they know full well they most likely would get away with it.

GERARD DUVAL

Petit Valley