TT-Cuba Cultural Exchange praised

Alex Gonzalez Garcia, First Secretary at the Cuban Embassy addresses the TT-Cuba Educational and Cultural Exchange appreciation ceremony at City Hall, Port of Spain on Wednesday.

FIRST Secretary at the Embassy of Cuba in TT Alex Gonzalez has praised the TT-Cuba Educational and Cultural Exchange (TTCEC) for its work with the at-risk youths.

“You have been so effective in the way you treat the youth and encourage them in culture and education. You have to teach us how to do it. I think that is one of the main results of this visit – to encourage at-risk youths that there is a way to divert them from different wrongdoing experiences.”

He was speaking at a TTCEC appreciation ceremony last Wednesday night at City Hall, Port of Spain.

TTCEC began the cultural exchange between the two countries in 2015, when a group of students from Success Laventille Secondary was invited to play pan in Cuba. In 2017, Cuban performers visited TT, and in January this year a 36-member delegation of the Havana Compass Dance group visited TT for ten days and hosted workshops and arts education forums.

González said TTCEC is a phenomenon and a movement.

“We put a lot of value on it.”

He said he loved the educational component of the project and noted that it was not only about bringing a group of Cuban artists to TT but having them teach here. He recalled visiting a couple of the workshops and said there was nothing more inspiring than seeing students gaining talents.

He added Cuban Ambassador to TT Tania Diego Olite (who presented her credentials to the President in March this year) was excited about the cultural exchange and happy with the idea.

“You have had the full support of the Embassy of Cuba from the beginning.”

He said he did not know the results of the project would be “so huge.” TTCEC project co-ordinator Nicholas Cumberbatch recalled during the first trip, “Most of us fell in love with Cuba.

“We liked the people, we liked the culture. We liked the way how people are happy despite their circumstances financially. And we really liked the way they maintained their culture, the way they preserved it, the way how they nurture it. That really appealed to us.” He said while the project started with a school, a decision was made that it should be a national initiative. He noted about 100 people were involved in making the exchange in January happen.

At the event TTCEC director and former principal of Success Laventille Secondary School Hamida Baksh distributed tokens to stakeholders and those who assisted with the project.