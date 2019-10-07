The gem of the east Holy Cross College

LISTEN UP: Holy Cross College principal Gary Ribeiro has a brief chat with a group of his students last week. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

NESTLED in the lush, scenic Calvary Hill of Arima, Holy Cross College is a home for higher education for some 480 boys.

The school was formed in 1957 by Canon Jeremiah Maher who recognised that Arima had no substantial place of secondary education for boys.

Today, Holy Cross is to Arima what CIC would be to Port of Spain, and what Presentation College is to San Fernando, according to principal Gary Ribeiro.

He said, although the school has only seen two scholarships over the years, the boys left the school as well rounded individuals.

"We have had a combination of great academics and extra curricular activities in the school over the years. We are the only Catholic boys' secondary school that services the whole of east Trinidad. My vision is to make Holy Cross the best school ever. We are looking at a holistic development of body, mind and spirit.

"We want to see our young men hang on to the best academic practice but, even before that, be the best servant to mankind. We are a Catholic school and we spread the message of the gospel where Jesus spoke about love of God the Father, but love for everybody else as you would like to be loved. Our message is unapologetically Catholic."

Ribeiro said while they have not reached that level of academic brilliance, they were proud of their students who were respectful, enthusiastic, and excelled in sport. They offered physical education as a subject for the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations.

They have been champions of the Secondary School Football League in various divisions in 2015, 2017 and 2018 and had many successes in track and field and cricket, producing cricket greats Larry Gomes and Phil Simmons. They are also proud of national cricketers Jeremy Solozano and Vickash Mohan.

The school also offers archery, chess, table tennis, volleyball and has a dragon boat team.

"Over the years, most form five students go on to CIC, Fatima and Hillview because of the combinations and options. Other schools have up to 21 subjects – we only offer nine. Our sixth form class has only 28 students. That is the downside, the challenge.

"Over the years, the more academically inclined students are being harboured by other schools and they get excellent results. The options are limited, so our brighter students are being grabbed up by other schools. It is not a big attraction, but when that new building is handed over, there is going to be an expansion of curricula and staff so the other schools wouldn't know what hit them."

A new structure is being built on the eastern side of the existing building which is about 70 per cent the size of the original school. Ribeiro said construction should be completed by the end of next year.

"There is the presence of a consecrated site which is the chapel, which is something no other school has. Once a month the whole school goes across there to pray. There is that connection between the physical, the academic and the spiritual that keeps here in a certain order."

In keeping with the school's motto, In hoc signo Voces, which means In the sign we Conquer, Holy Cross continues to develop young men who have been capable of taking up leadership roles in the national community.

He said one of the challenges they face is financing.

"Every government-assisted school is challenged in that the revenue from the government is enough to keep the school running and we are happy with that. But for further infrastructural improvements to bring us into the 21st century, that will be a challenge. What we want to see this school become will require more. We look to the parents who are interested in helping."