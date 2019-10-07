‘Sunday’ to be held 2 more weeks

Akido "Sunday" Williams

A judge sitting in chambers granted a request from members of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) resulting in the detainment of suspected gang member Akido “Sunday” Williams for two additional weeks.

Investigators said the request had been granted last Friday and Williams will be questioned during that time.

Williams, 39, surrendered to police last Wednesday.

He was wanted by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in relation to alleged gang activity in the capital. SIU is part of the Criminal Gang Intelligence Unit.

Williams walked into the SIU office on Richmond Street, Port of Spain, one day after Police Commissioner Gary Griffith issued a media release asking for information on his whereabouts.