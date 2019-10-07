Reverend: ‘Unity important for survival’

WITH Christians facing challenges of war and crises across the globe, a Presbyterian minister called for unity as he celebrated World Communion Sunday.

“We sink or float together. We cannot be selfish and think only about our plans for this world.

“For our own survival and the survival of our children, we have to learn and practice co-operation,” Rev Kendrick Sooknarine preached at the Susamachar Presbyterian Church, San Fernando.

“Today, to speak of world communion is to speak of this unity and our common destiny, our common hope.

“Right action in the world today means that we have to do what is right for all humanity. This common aspiration requires that churches must work together for peace and justice in the world. We come together to serve the world.”

Quoting from the book of John and the desire of Jesus Christ for all to be completely one, Rev Sooknarine expounded on the meaning.

“We have been living in a world of divisions, a world of many haters. We have lived in a world where Christians promoted slavery and where they killed each other by the sword and they burned each other at the stakes, just because of religion, in the name of faith.

“This world has been brought close to disaster in many ways. Now it is right for us to work together, with new eyes, to make a better world.”

A Christian unity, driven by the RC and Presbyterian churches, was recently held at Susamachar where over six churches, including Ethiopian Orthodox, Methodist, Anglican, and the Salvation Army fellowshipped together.

“We shared and celebrated our differences, but we also opened our hearts to each other and we bonded as Christian brothers and sisters.

“We are one body. We share one faith. Do your best to preserve this unity which the spirit gives, by means of the peace that binds you together on this rock, our earth.”