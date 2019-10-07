Rambharat warns about contaminated South American wild meat

Senator and Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat

WITH photos of wild meat carcasses flooding social media platforms mere hours into the start of the 2019/2020 hunting season, Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat is warning wild meat lovers to be on their guard for illegal and often times contaminated meat from South America.The hunting season began on October 1 and ends on February 29, 2020.However, in a Facebook post titled, “Wild meat sale-–beware!”, Rambharat observed that in the early hours of last Tuesday, he saw photos of “frozen wild meat appearing and then photos of carcasses.”“Not long after, I saw wild meat dealers offering unlimited wild meat for sale.”Rambharat said on Sunday morning, law enforcement officers “intercepted a significant amount of wild meat carcasses, most likely from South America” and destined for sale to unsuspecting consumers locally.“Be warned! As I see wild meat sales being advertised, be on your alert. What is being advertised is similar to what is being seized by law enforcement.”He said in October 2018, law enforcement officers seized “thousands of pounds of decaying wild meat” from Venezuela which included “over hundreds of agouti, and large amounts of deer, wild hog, lappe and tattoo.” “Consumers of wild meat are reminded to be on the lookout for meat being brought into the country illegally.”He said this meat may be harmful for human consumption as illegal meat is treated with a chemical to “mask the scent of decay and is sold frozen or thawed out.” Decaying meat, meat washed in unhygienic river water, and meat not kept at the right temperature can sicken and possibly kill you. Be on your guard.”