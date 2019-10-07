Police burn $.5m in ganja at Rancho Quemado

FILE PHOTO

ABOUT $500,000 worth of marijuana went up in flames on Sunday morning when South Western Division police destroyed a field by fire.

Under the co-ordination of Snr Supt Basdeo, ASP Ramdeen, Insp Neemai and Sgt Jaggernauth, officers went to a forested area at Carapal Road in Rancho Quemado where they found the marijuana field.

From around 9 am, Cpl Carter with the assistance of PCs Phillip, Pascall and Sameson and WPC Samaroo-Ali, all from Siparia CID, uprooted over 500 fully-grown trees and 300 seedlings which they destroyed.

No one was arrested and Cpl Carter is leading investigations.