More 400 Trinis benefited from India's ITEC programme

CLOSE TIES: Minister of Culture, Community Development and the Arts Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly is greeted by Indian High Commissioner to TT Arun Kumar Sahu at the Passage to Asia restaurant in Chaguanas on Saturday. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH

INDIAN High Commissioner to TT Arun Kumar Sahu says India is the world's fastest growing economy, even surpassing China. He says his country’s annual average growth in Gross Domestic Product has been six to seven per cent from 2014 to 2019.

Sahu was speaking on Saturday at the 55th annual Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Day celebration at the Passage to Asia restaurant in Chaguanas.

"As a young nation, India started at zero and is now leading in information technology."

India is a young nation at just 71 years old, he said, as compared to the United States being 400 years old.

He said the diaspora in TT has benefitted tremendously from the ITEC programme with more than 400 TT citizens participating over the years.

"Today we encourage young professionals to apply early by visiting our website."

Minister of Culture, Community Development and the Arts, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, hailed the many years of good relations between TT and India.

"The ITEC programme has been a successful one in which many are better able to serve this country through information technology.”

She said she is also desirous of visiting India at some time.

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray is a past participant of the programme at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore, India in November 2018. He was among 35 scientists and academic professors in attendance.

He said, "This programme focused on science, technology and innovation in developing government policies.” He commended Sahu on his government's vision for technological advancement.

"The Government of India will allow anyone, anywhere in the world, with an innovative idea to pursue the developmental research in India at no cost."

Graduates of the ITEC programme Alicia Williams and Alana Jute shared their experiences with the audience.