Missing Tobago fisherman’s pirogue found

TOBAGO fishermen are claiming the pirogue belonging to missing fisherman Brian "Pempo" Cox has been found in waters off Grenada.

During a news conference near Pigeon Point on Saturday, the fishermen said they learnt from a Grenadian counterpart that a boat, bearing the description of Cox' pirogue, was found.

"The fisherman said he was only able to salvage the engine and gas tank because the boat was partly submerged. The boat also had an anchor," said Plymouth fisherman Curtis Douglas.

Douglas said the fishermen are hoping Cox, who has been missing for about five weeks, will also be found.

Cox, of Gaskin Bay Road Ext, Bon Accord, left Milford Bay, Crown Point, on September 1, in his pirogue around 8 am and was expected to return to the bay later that evening.