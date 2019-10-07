Man steals brother’s saw and sells it on Facebook

A MAN who claimed to be "under some financial pressures" has been fined $5,000 by a Chaguanas magistrate for stealing his brother’s saw which he sold via social media.

The 24-year-old man, who lives at Carlsen Field in Chaguanas, pleaded guilty on Friday before Rajendra Rambachan who passed the sentence.

The court heard that the owner secured the tool last week Sunday at the family’s home and returned two days later. He checked but the saw value $6,000 was missing.

He made a report to Chaguanas police and PC Seerattan later arrested the man’s brother who initially denied having any knowledge of it. He later confessed to having financial problems, so he stole and posted the tool for sale on Facebook. Someone bought it for $2,500, he told the police.

Sgt Alicia Soodeen prosecuted and Seerattan laid the charge.

The magistrate ordered that the man pay the fine within six weeks failing which he would serve nine months’ hard labour in jail.