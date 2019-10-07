Man killed for $300

RELATIVES of Christopher “Springy” Moore, a man who was shot in front his home on Indian Walk, Princes Town on Sunday afternoon, say his murder may have something to do with an altercation which he got into over $300 the day before.

According to reports gunshots were heard at about 5 pm on Perry Young Road, Indian Walk on Sunday. When residents checked Moore was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head.

Newsday was told Moore had gotten into an altercation with a man at a bar the night before, over $300 which he was owed.

Relatives were told Moore confronted the man about the money and he refused to pay, the conversation eventually got heated and the man who owed money allegedly smashed a bottle on the ground.

The man’s phone fell during the altercation, and ended up in Moore’s possession. He allegedly went back to meet Moore to get the phone, but this time he went with another man. The three were at Moore’s house talking when a gunshot rang out.

Moore was dead and the men had escaped. Police are now on the lookout for the two men. Relatives described Moore as a giving person.

“Everyone had their bad ways, but to me he was a darling. He would do anything to help someone. He was the kind of person that would give his last – that is the kind of person he was to me,” said his fiancé of four years.

She told Newsday he was a jovial person who would usually play pranks to make people laugh. The fiancé expressed shock over his death. She told Newsday because he was such a prankster when she first heard of his death she thought it was a joke.

“I thought it wasn’t real,” she said. She said they had plans to marry next year. Southern Division police are continuing investigations.