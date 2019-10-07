Live Blog: BUDGET 2020

The 2020 Budget will be read in Parliament by Finance Minister Colm Imbert at 1.30 pm. Join us for live coverage and updates with reactions from citizens, analysts, economists, and other stakeholders.

Use the hashtag #ttbudget2020 to join the discussion.

Do you expect good news from this year's budget reading? Yes, definitely. No, not at all More good news than bad news More bad news than good news

Look out for real-time budget updates from me. You can also see more @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/QnSIWvtDoH — Elizabeth Gonzales (@Gonzales5100) October 7, 2019 <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As Minister of Finance, I will deliver the 2020 Budget Statement at 1:30 pm in the House of Representatives today. The presentation will be carried live on several TV and radio stations — Colm Imbert (@ImbertColm) October 7, 2019

SOCIAL MEDIA RESPONSES TO BUDGET

PRE BUDGET COVERAGE

Ramnarine expects renewable energy in budget

TT economy still in precarious position

(Economist on 2019/2020 Budget)

Calls for flooding to be on budget agenda

Sinanan: Major road projects no ‘election gimmick’