Live Blog: BUDGET 2020

Monday 7 October 2019
The 2020 Budget will be read in Parliament by Finance Minister Colm Imbert at 1.30 pm. Join us for live coverage and updates with reactions from citizens, analysts, economists, and other stakeholders.

Use the hashtag #ttbudget2020 to join the discussion.

Do you expect good news from this year's budget reading?

SOCIAL MEDIA RESPONSES TO BUDGET
PRE BUDGET COVERAGE

Ramnarine expects renewable energy in budget

Kevin Ramnarine

TT economy still in precarious position

(Economist on 2019/2020 Budget)

Economist Dr Vaalmikki Arjoon.

Calls for flooding to be on budget agenda

FLASHBACK: Rescuers check flooded houses in the HDC Greenvale, La Horquetta housing development which was severely impacted by flooding in October last year. Photo by Lincoln Holder

Sinanan: Major road projects no ‘election gimmick’

File photo: The Curepe/CR Highway intersection which is being transformed into an interchange to reduce traffic congestion.
