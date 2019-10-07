Judge urges Hugh Wooding graduates to be peacemakers

WELL DONE: Kadeem Williams is presented with his Legal Education Certificate from Council of Legal Education chairman Reginald Armour SC at a graduation ceremony for Hugh Wooding Law School students at UWI Spec on Saturday. PHOTO BY ANGELO M MARCELLE

TYRELL GITTENS

"ARE we listening to our society that has been immersed in conflict, pain, violence, skepticism and mistrust?" This was the question posed by High Court judge Justice Vashiest Kokaram to 200 graduates of the Hugh Wooding Law School on Saturday.

At the UWI's Sports and Physical Education Center, Kokaram pleaded for reform to TT's legal system.

This reform, he believes, is vested in the hands of the aspiring attorneys who he encouraged to consider the graduation ceremony as the start of a new mandate. This, he says, will require the new crop of attorneys to view their future law practice through compassionate lens.

To achieve this, Kokaram advised the graduates to look beyond what he considers to be the linear dynamic of law and how law is often taught. Noting that human problems are far from linear, he said, "We do not need any more lawyers or judges obsessed with legal rights at the expense of human justice.

"We need healers, peacemakers and a legal sector that is empathetic to our human condition."

Noting that the future lawyers must "find humanistic tools to treat with human conflict," he questioned whether the traditional legal tools available are enough to help solve the issues faced by members of today's society.

Ultimately, Kokaram envisions a legal service in TT where there will be a realignment to focusing on peace building, as he said peace is the fruit of justice.

Congratulating the graduates on their achievements, principal Miriam Samaru reminded attendees that the students had a variety of outlets to express themselves, which challenged the notion that law school is only about work.

“You may have been led to believe that it is all work and no play.” She highlighted that these perceptions were put to the test by the new graduates as they participated in cultural nights, concerts, sports days as well as local, regional and international law competitions.

She said despite all the other activities, the students never lost sight of their goal getting their Legal Education Certificates.

Graduate Rondell Keller walked away with several prizes including the coveted Certificate of Merit which is awarded to a student who obtained ‘A’ grades in at least nine of the 11 courses during the two-year study period.

Reminding his fellow graduates of the value of the service they will provide to their various countries, valedictorian Chevy Devonish said, “Our goal must be to remain vigilant.” In this vigilance, he called on them to ensure that every decision they contribute to is rooted in good law and jurisprudence that achieves social justice.