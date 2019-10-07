Hagley's Insomnia to launch at Little Carib

Adan Hagley

A night of live jazz music, fused with the sounds of calypso, soca, Latin and funk rhythms is what Adan Hagley's debut of Insomnia is offering music lovers. Insomnia, a seven track album, is described as a "a musical study of TT's indigenous sounds expressed through jazz."

Hagley, a media release said, will bring patrons into his musical world of "things that keep him up at night."

The event will feature a dynamic cast of musicians inlcuding jazz songbird LeAndra Head, percussionists Ja Moi and Peron Frank, violinist Caryll Warner and the powerhouse vocalist Sharon Phillips. The live band features prolific saxophonist Anthony Woodroffe Jr, Natasha Joseph on pan, Dareem Chandler on drums, Rodney Alexander on bass, Miguel Charles on guitar and Sheena Richardson on percussion.

About the album Hagley said in a media release, "Insomnia represents me, my journey. It has been a transitional period in my life and it reflects my journey in music. While struggling to sleep at night this haunting melody came to me. I immediately rushed to the piano to put the ideas down and instantly had the entire song completed.

The album is a mix of jazz, Latin, calypso and funk all fused together. It is a reflection of the major genres of music that have influenced me over my journey as a musician. I’m learning to live in the moment, in the now and not in the past. I felt I had something to say, something to offer and I had a vision for the music… Everything is coming together. After the sleepless nights, the periods of anxiety, we now have: Insomnia!"

The pianist, arranger, composer, producer and educator is a 2013 graduate of Berklee College of Music with a Bachelor of Music in Contemporary Writing and Production.

He has performed with top acts such as Vaughnette Bigford, Carlton Zanda, Andy Narell, Relator and Ella Andall, among others. He formed his own band in 2017 to perform his original compositions and arrangements. Made up of some of the finest musicians, the band has performed at a number of festivals including Point Fortin Jazz, North Coast Jazz and Jazz Artists on The Greens.

As a film composer, Hagley's work was featured on Flying The Coup, a short film by Ryan Lee, which won the People's Choice Award at the Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival.

Hagley is also a music teacher at Holy Name Convent, Point Fortin, where he hopes to make an impact on youth who have a keen interest in music. He also intends to pass on the knowledge he has acquired over the years to the next generation.

Insomnia will debut on October 12 at the theatre, White and Roberts Streets in Wodbrook from 7 pm.