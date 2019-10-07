Clark to be charged with murder

DEANGELO Clark, the suspect in the murder of his 20-year-old Trinidadian girlfriend Kiara Alleyne, will be charged with murder today.

Sgt Paul Bloom of the Marion County Sheriff's office told Newsday that Clark will return to the county this morning, and placed in jail at around 10 am. Clark was in hospital being treated for "serious injuries."

"He is suspected of killing his girlfriend in Marion County and fleeing to the Florida Keys where he broke into a home and started a fire before being arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office," Bloom said.

On September 11, Kiara Alleyne originally from Point Fortin, was found murdered in her Ocala, Florida home. Police said Clark video called her father, Sheldon Alleyne, on FaceTime during the act. Clark then fled with their one-year-old daughter and police issued an AMBER alert which was cancelled after the child was found, unharmed, with a family member.

Clark was on the run but was later found in Monroe County, after police received reports of a man screaming after a car exploded. The man was identified as Clark, who was charged with burglary, criminal mischief and property damage. He was then taken to hospital and underwent surgery as he received serious burns from the explosion. Alleyne was laid to rest on September 27 in Point Fortin.